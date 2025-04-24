Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and warm this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Feeling like summer today.

A brief shower is possible today. Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. It will be cooler near Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. Friday showers and thundershowers will develop.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Clearing skies, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

