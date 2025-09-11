Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fantastic forecast for Western New York.

Dry and pleasant weather across the region for the next few days.

A few showers will pass through the area early Sunday.

Next week the above normal temperatures will stick around.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Valley fog, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Valley fog, low 50s,

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Few showers, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.

