Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A fantastic forecast for Western New York.
Dry and pleasant weather across the region for the next few days.
A few showers will pass through the area early Sunday.
Next week the above normal temperatures will stick around.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Valley fog, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Valley fog, low 50s,
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Few showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 70s.