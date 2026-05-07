Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny with a few showers developing

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cool day with highs in the low to mid 50s this afternoon. Showers will develop north of Buffalo later this afternoon. Clouds will increase with scattered showers overnight. Partly sunny Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Brief shower, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Showers north of Buffalo, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Few showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

