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Autumn's Forecast: Warm and sticky overnight with patchy fog and a few showers

Unsettled weather Friday and Saturday
7 Weather Forecast, 11pm, Thursday, August 6
7 Weather Forecast, 11pm, Thursday, August 6
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sticky and warm overnight with some fog forming especially across the S.Tier. Scattered showers and thunderstorms more likely late Friday morning into the afternoon. Isolated t-storms possible on Saturday as well.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm with patchy fog. Upper 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

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