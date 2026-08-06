Autumn's Forecast: Warm and sticky overnight with patchy fog and a few showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sticky and warm overnight with some fog forming especially across the S.Tier. Scattered showers and thunderstorms more likely late Friday morning into the afternoon. Isolated t-storms possible on Saturday as well.
OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm with patchy fog. Upper 60s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.