Autumn's Forecast: Warm and sticky overnight with patchy fog and a few showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sticky and warm overnight with some fog forming especially across the S.Tier. Scattered showers and thunderstorms more likely late Friday morning into the afternoon. Isolated t-storms possible on Saturday as well.

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm with patchy fog. Upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 80s.

