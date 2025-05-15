Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny and warm with a few showers later today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Partly sunny and warm this afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

Showers and thundershowers will develop inland away from Lake Erie later today. Clouds will increase overnight with showers and thundershowers moving through the area Friday morning.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Inland showers, high 77.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Showers and storms, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy with showers, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 60s.

