Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny and seasonable with highs near 80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring dry conditions to the area today, tomorrow, and Saturday. The next storm chance will be on Sunday.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.