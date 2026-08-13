Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny and seasonable with highs near 80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring dry conditions to the area today, tomorrow, and Saturday. The next storm chance will be on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, near 80.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 70s.

