Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny and milder with highs near 50 degrees

High Wind Warning from 3 p.m. today through 1 a.m. Saturday for Chautauqua County. Winds will gust near 60 miles per hour.

Wind Advisory from 3 p.m. today through 1 a.m. Saturday. for all of Western New York. Winds will gust near 50 miles per hour.

Partly sunny skies with highs near 50 degrees this afternoon. Winds will increase later today with gusts near 60 miles per hour overnight.

A strong cold front will move through Western New York early Friday morning. Rain will change to snow with winds gusting near 45 miles per hour at times.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain to snow, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 30.

