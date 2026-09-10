Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Partly sunny and less humid this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Patchy fog across the Southern Tier early this morning. Clouds will decrease later today with highs in the 70s. Skies will clear tonight with lows in the mid 50s, 40s across the Southern Tier. Sunny and pleasant on Friday with highs in the low 70s.

Temperatures and the humidity will increase this weekend. Saturday will start dry with a few showers developing inland later in the day. Scattered showers and thundershowers return on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Stray shower, low 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.

