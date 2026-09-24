Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures to the region today. Clear skies and cool temperatures expected again overnight.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

