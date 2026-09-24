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Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 60s

Dry and pleasant through the weekend
Buffalo Thursday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Thursday, September 24
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure will bring sunny skies and seasonable temperatures to the region today. Clear skies and cool temperatures expected again overnight.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

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