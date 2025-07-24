Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A hot and humid Thursday for Western New York.

Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties.

Sunny and hot today with highs near 90. The heat index will be in the mid 90s.

A weak cold front will move through the area overnight bringing scattered showers and thundershowers to the area. It will stay warm and humid this weekend with a few showers at times. The best chance for rain will be across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier t-showers, mid 80s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.

