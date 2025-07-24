Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs near 90

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A hot and humid Thursday for Western New York.
Heat Advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today for Niagara, Orleans, and Genesee Counties.
Sunny and hot today with highs near 90. The heat index will be in the mid 90s.
A weak cold front will move through the area overnight bringing scattered showers and thundershowers to the area. It will stay warm and humid this weekend with a few showers at times. The best chance for rain will be across the Southern Tier.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. t-showers, mid 70s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, low 80s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: S. Tier t-showers, mid 80s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. t-showers, mid 80s.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 80s.