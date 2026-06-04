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Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80

Chance for strong to severe storms on Saturday
Buffalo Thursday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Thursday, June 4
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and warm today with highs near 80 degrees. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows near 60. There is a possibility that the northern lights will be visible this evening.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: T-storms, mid 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

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