Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny and warm today with highs near 80 degrees. Skies will be clear to partly cloudy tonight with lows near 60. There is a possibility that the northern lights will be visible this evening.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: T-storms, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

