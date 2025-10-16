Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 50s

Frost Advisory this morning for Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties.

Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs in the mid 50s. Clear and frosty again tonight. More clouds across the area on Friday with highs in the mid 50s.

A warm front will move through the area early Saturday bringing a few showers to the region. The rain chance will be much higher Sunday afternoon.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Patchy frost, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny skies, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

