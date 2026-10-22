Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly sunny skies and light winds for your Thursday. Highs this afternoon will be in the low to mid 60s. Clouds will move through the area early this evening and temperatures will be slightly cooler on Friday with highs in the 50s. Temperatures will be back in the 60s this weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun ad clouds, mid 60s.

