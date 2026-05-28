Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler today with highs in the 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak disturbance moving north of Buffalo this morning will bring a few showers with it. High pressure will settle across the region later today bringing mostly sunny skies to the area. Temperatures will be below normal today with highs in the mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 70.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

