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Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool with highs near 60 degrees

Mostly cloudy skies to start your day. Becoming mostly sunny this afternoon with highs near 60.
Buffalo Thursday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Thursday, May 21
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy and cool to start your day. Becoming mostly sunny with highs near 60 this afternoon.

Skies will be mainly clear overnight with lows in the low 40s. Partly sunny and pleasant Friday with highs in the mid 60s. The next system arrives on Saturday with rain likely for the first part of the weekend.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 60.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Rain arrives, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Rain, upper 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Showers, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 70.

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