Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly sunny and cool today with highs in the 50s

Frost Advisory tonight for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua Counties.

Freeze Warning for Cattaraugus and Allegany Counties Friday morning.

Mostly sunny skies today with highs in the mid 50s. Skies will be clear and it will be chilly tonight with lows in the 30s.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Friday with highs back in the 60s.

A weak disturbance approaches the area on Saturday with a few showers developing.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 60s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Brief shower, Mid 60s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

