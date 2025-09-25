Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers mainly south and east

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An unsettled Thursday for Western New York.
Patchy fog to start your day. The fog will be more dense across the Southern Tier.
Another round of rain showers will arrive later this morning. Skies will clear on Friday with beautiful weather this weekend.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.