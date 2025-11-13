Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool today with a few rain and snow showers. Highs today will be in the upper 30s across the Southern Tier to mid 40s in Buffalo.

A weak area of high pressure builds in on Friday bringing dry conditions to end the week. The next system arrives on Saturday with rain late in the day. The rain will change to snow as temperatures drop on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain and snow, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, upper 30s.

