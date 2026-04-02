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Autumn's Forecast: Rising Temps with a few scattered showers

Another milder day inland as temps remain much cooler downtown
7 Weather forecast, Thursday, Aprii 2
7Weather forecast, Thursday, Aprii 2
Posted
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Flood WARNING for the Tonawanda Creek at Rapids through Saturday morning. Do not drive over. Comparable to 13.7 feet on 04/04/1959.

Turning breezy with rising temperatures through the 50s tonight. A few showers/t-storms possible overnight and Friday morning. It will be partly sunny and windy Friday afternoon. It'll remain cloudy and cooler for downtown Buffalo. Showers and storms return on Saturday with highs near 70. Easter Sunday will be much cooler with highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, upper 60s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, upper 60s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Rain and snow, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.
AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 30s.

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