Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers

Heavier rain across the Southern Tier today
Buffalo Thursday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Thursday, October 23
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cool and damp day for Western New York.

Cool air over Lake Erie will result in lake effect rain showers again today. The steadier showers will be across the Southern Tier. It will stay cool and unsettled through early Saturday.

Drier air arrives Saturday afternoon and it looks mostly dry through Wednesday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 50s.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Mobile and Streaming Apps

Get severe weather alerts with Storm Shield App