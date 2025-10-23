Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cool and damp day for Western New York.

Cool air over Lake Erie will result in lake effect rain showers again today. The steadier showers will be across the Southern Tier. It will stay cool and unsettled through early Saturday.

Drier air arrives Saturday afternoon and it looks mostly dry through Wednesday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 50s.

