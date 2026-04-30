Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frosty Advisory tonight with lows in the 30s.

Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers today. Skies clear a bit and winds diminish overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s. Cool and unsettled weather will stick around through Saturday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Stray showers, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.

