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Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Mostly cloudy and cool with a few showers today

Frost Advisory for the area tonight
Buffalo Thursday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Thursday, April 30
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Frosty Advisory tonight with lows in the 30s.

Mostly cloudy and cool with scattered showers today. Skies clear a bit and winds diminish overnight allowing temperatures to drop into the 30s. Cool and unsettled weather will stick around through Saturday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Few showers, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Frosty, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Stray showers, upper 40s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Few showers, near 60.

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