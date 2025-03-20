Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Temperatures will be dropping this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Much cooler this afternoon!

A cold front will move through Western New York this morning and our temperatures will begin to drop. Early highs today in the 60s with 40s expected later today. Rain showers this morning will mix with a few flakes later today.

It will be chilly on Friday with highs in the low 40s. Highs will stay near 40 through the weekend.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 20s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 40.

MONDAY

MORNING: Flurries, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.

