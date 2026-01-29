Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Cold with snow showers off and on today

Cold Weather Advisory 7pm today through 10am Friday for all of Western New York. Wind-chills -15 to -25.

Winter Weather Advisory from 10am today through 10am Saturday for Orleans County for 4 to 7 inches of snow.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low teens.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Cold, -5.

AFTERNOON: Frigid, near 10.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 0.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low teens.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 5.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, 18.

MONDAY

MORNING: Chilly, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.

