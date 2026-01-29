Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Cold with snow showers off and on today

Cold Weather Advisory 7pm today through 10am Friday for all of Western New York. Wind-chills -15 to -25.
Winter Weather Advisory from 10am today through 10am Saturday for Orleans County for 4 to 7 inches of snow.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low teens.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Cold, -5.
AFTERNOON: Frigid, near 10.
SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low teens.
SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 5.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, 18.
MONDAY
MORNING: Chilly, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.