Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Cold with snow showers off and on today

Record low tomorrow morning
Cold Weather Advisory 7pm today through 10am Friday for all of Western New York. Wind-chills -15 to -25.

Winter Weather Advisory from 10am today through 10am Saturday for Orleans County for 4 to 7 inches of snow.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low teens.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Cold, -5.
AFTERNOON: Frigid, near 10.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 0.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low teens.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, 5.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, 18.

MONDAY
MORNING: Chilly, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.

