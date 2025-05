Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with more rain for your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another cool and wet day for Western New York.

Low pressure will be over the area today keeping our weather wet and unsettled.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Showers, mid 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers, near 50.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Few showers, mid 50s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.