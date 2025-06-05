Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Clouds increase with sctd. showers and t-showers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Not as warm today with scattered showers and thundershowers developing.

A cold front will move through Western New York today bringing showers and thundershowers to the region. Heavy rain is possible across the Southern Tier.

Showers will stay in the forecast on Friday with the heaviest rains across the Southern Tier.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier t-showers, mid 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Late showers, low 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

