Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skies becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through Western New York this morning. A few sprinkles are possible as the front moves through. Skies will clear this afternoon.

A few showers and thundershowers will develop on Friday mainly across the Southern Tier. A few showers possible this weekend as well. The best chance for rain will be inland away from Lake Erie.

THURSDAY

MORNING: A few showers, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, low 70s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Inland showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

