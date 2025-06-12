Watch Now
Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon

A few sprinkles this morning
Buffalo Thursday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Thursday, June 12
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Skies becoming partly to mostly sunny this afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through Western New York this morning. A few sprinkles are possible as the front moves through. Skies will clear this afternoon.

A few showers and thundershowers will develop on Friday mainly across the Southern Tier. A few showers possible this weekend as well. The best chance for rain will be inland away from Lake Erie.

THURSDAY
MORNING: A few showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, low 70s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: S. Tier showers, low 70s.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Inland showers, mid 70s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 80.

