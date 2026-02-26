Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Aaron's Thursday Forecast: Becoming partly sunny with highs in the mid 20s

Quiet weather today and Friday
Buffalo Thursday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Thursday, February 26
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A few flurries this morning with temperatures near 20 degrees. Dry air arrives providing partly sunny skies this afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 20s. High pressure settles over the area on Friday with highs back in the 40s. More clouds on Saturday with highs near 40; temperatures dropping for Sunday.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Flurries, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Chilly, near 20.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 40s.

SATURDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

SUNDAY
MORNING: Flurries, teens.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.

MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 20s.

