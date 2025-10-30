Aaron's Thursday Forecast: A steady rain and a cool breeze for your Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain arrives this morning and rain will continue all day.

An area of low pressure will bring rain to the region today. Winds will increase with gusts near 30 miles per hour. Showers will continue overnight with lows near 40.

Expect scattered rain showers on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be strong with gusts near 40 miles per hour. A few showers will linger south of Buffalo on Saturday. Dry air returns to the region on Sunday.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain arrives, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain likely, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Windy, upper 40s.

SATURDAY

MORNING: Showers south, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

SUNDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 50.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 50s.

