Aaron's Monday Weather Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A hot Monday for Western New York.

Highs today in the low 90s. The record high for this date is 92 set in 1988.

It will be warm and muggy tonight with lows near 70. Hot again on Tuesday with highs near 90. Showers and thundershowers will develop late Tuesday through early Wednesday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, low 90s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, low 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mdi 80s.

