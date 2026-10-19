Aaron's Monday Forecast: Sunny skies and pleasant temperatures today

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — High pressure across the area will bring sunny skies and above normal temperatures to the region all week. Today will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the mid 60s. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s on Tuesday. Dry weather expected through the weekend.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

