Aaron's Monday Forecast: Sunny and cooler today with highs in the low 70s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cooler start to the week.

Sunny and pleasant for your Monday with highs in the low 70s. Normal high today is 81 degrees. It will be clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s across the Southern Tier.

Tuesday will be another sunny day with highs near 80.

The heat returns Wednesday with highs in the mid 80s, and highs near 90 on Thursday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly sunny, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly clear, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.
AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, low 90s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. storms, mid 80s.

