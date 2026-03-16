Aaron's Monday Forecast: Strong winds, falling temperatures, with rain to snow

High Wind Warning until 8am Tuesday for Southern Erie and Chautauqua Counties. Winds will gust near 60 miles per hour.

Wind Advisory until 8am Tuesday for the rest of Western New York for winds gusting near 50 miles per hour.

A mild start to our day with temperatures near 60 degrees. Cold front moves through WNY early this afternoon. Rain will change to snow as temperatures drop into the 30s later today. Winds will stay strong with gusts near 50 miles per hour. Snow is likely overnight with one to four inches of accumulation.

MONDAY

MORNING: Windy and mild, near 60.

AFTERNOON: Rain to snow, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Cold breeze, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, teens.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, low 40s.

