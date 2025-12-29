Aaron's Monday Forecast: Strong winds, falling temperatures, and snow today

High Wind Warning until 1am Tuesday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Chautauqua Counties for winds gusting near 70 miles per hour. Power outages are possible today.

Winter Weather Advisory 10am to 10pm today for Northern Erie and Genesee Counties for 2 to 5 inches of snow.

Winter Storm Warning from 1pm today to 1am Friday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus Counties. 1 to 3 feet of snow possible by Friday.

Lakeshore Flood Warning in effect today.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s this afternoon. Winds will be very strong with gusts near 70 miles per hour. These strong winds will lead to power outages across the area. Snow will develop off of Lake Erie late this morning. The band will be near Buffalo and the northern suburbs through mid-afternoon.

MONDAY

MORNING: Windy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Blowing snow, mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper teens.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow, near 20.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 20.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

