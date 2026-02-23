Aaron's Monday Forecast: Snow showers off and on today with falling temperatures

Winter Storm Warning until 6am Tuesday for Chautauqua County. 4 to 12" of snow by Tuesday morning.

Winter Weather Advisory until 6am Tuesday for Southern Erie, Wyoming, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties for 2 to 6" of snow. Higher elevations will have higher snow totals.

Light to moderate snow across the area today. The highest accumulations will be along the Chautauqua Ridge. Temperatures will drop into the mid 20s this afternoon. It will be cold tonight with lows near 10. Wind-chills Tuesday morning will be below zero.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, low 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 20.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 30s.

