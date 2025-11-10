Aaron's Monday Forecast: Snow and cold temperatures to start the week

Lake Effect Snow Warning until 1pm Tuesday for Chautauqua County for 4 to 8 inches of snow.

Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Erie and Cattaraugus Counties until 1pm Tuesday for 3 to 7 inches of snow.

Snow showers will continue off and on today with a general snow of 1 inch. Lake enhanced snow will bring higher totals for area north and south of Buffalo. The lake effect will intensify tonight with the highest snow totals along the Chautauqua Ridge. The band will weaken Tuesday afternoon before strengthening again late Tuesday and moving toward Buffalo. The band could be over Buffalo for the Wednesday morning commute.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, near 30.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, upper 20s.

AFTERNOON: Snow showers, mid 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Snow, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and snow, low 40s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

