Aaron's Monday Forecast: Snow and blowing snow will impact the afternoon commute

Winter Weather Advisory from 10 a.m. today through 7 a.m. Tuesday for Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, and Wyoming Counties. 2 to 5 inches of snow expected. Snow and blowing snow will slow down the afternoon commute.

A burst of snow will move across Western New York early this morning bringing a coating of snow to the area.

Lake effect snow south of Buffalo will move northward later this morning. The snow will impact Metro Buffalo for the afternoon commute. Expect snow and blowing snow later today. Roads will be snow-covered and slippery later today. Winds will gust near 30 miles per hour which will create areas of blowing snow.

The snow will taper off overnight and Tuesday afternoon will be quiet.

MONDAY

MORNING: Snow south, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Snow and blowing snow, mid 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow end, near 15.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 30.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Late rain, near 50.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Windy, mid 30s.

