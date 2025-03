Aaron's Monday Forecast: Rain and mild temperatures to start your Monday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rain and mild temperatures to start your day.

Cold front will bring rain showers to the area this morning. Highs will be near 60 early in the day before temperatures tumble this afternoon. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the 30s.

MONDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Breezy, mid 40s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 30s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and strong winds, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.