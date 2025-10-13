Aaron's Monday Forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Clouds increase from west to east across Western New York today. A few showers possible across eastern portions of WNY.

Partly cloudy and cool overnight with lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be pleasant with highs in the upper 60s.

Cooler air returns for the middle of the week with highs in the 50s Wednesday through Friday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Few showers, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

