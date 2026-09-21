Aaron's Monday Forecast: Partly sunny, breezy, and cool to start the week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy, breezy, and cool to start the week. High temperatures this afternoon will be near 60 degrees.

It will stay mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the mid 40s. Partly sunny skies for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect dry conditions to persist through the end of the week.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny, upper 60s.

