Aaron's Monday Forecast: Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the 20s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A chilly start to your Monday with temperatures in the single digits. Partly sunny with highs in the 20s this afternoon. Highs were below 20 for the last 9 days.

A weak disturbance arrives tonight with light snow showers. A few flurries on Tuesday with highs in the 20s. Quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday before another round of snow arrives on Friday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Frigid, near 5.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Snow showers, 15.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Snow, 15.

AFTERNOON: Snow, upper 20s.

