Aaron's Monday Forecast: Partly sunny and not as cold with highs in the 20s

Light snow showers return overnight
Buffalo Monday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Monday, February 2
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A chilly start to your Monday with temperatures in the single digits. Partly sunny with highs in the 20s this afternoon. Highs were below 20 for the last 9 days.

A weak disturbance arrives tonight with light snow showers. A few flurries on Tuesday with highs in the 20s. Quiet weather Wednesday and Thursday before another round of snow arrives on Friday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Frigid, near 5.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 20s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Snow showers, 15.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 20s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 10.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, low 20s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Snow, 15.
AFTERNOON: Snow, upper 20s.

