Aaron's Monday Forecast: Partly sunny and cooler with highs in the mid 60s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A cool start to the week with highs in the mid 60s. Normal high on this date is 73.

Skies will be partly to mostly sunny this afternoon. Expect clear skies and cool temperatures overnight with lows near 50. Back to summer-like warmth on Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Unsettled weather will return on Wednesday and Thursday with rain showers likely.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 70s.

