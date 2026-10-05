Aaron's Monday Forecast: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs near 60

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front will move through Western New York late this morning. A brief shower is possible as the front moves through.
MONDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.