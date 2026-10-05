Aaron's Monday Forecast: Partly cloudy and breezy with highs near 60

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A weak cold front will move through Western New York late this morning. A brief shower is possible as the front moves through.

MONDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, near 60.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, upper 60s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, upper 60s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 60s.

