Aaron's Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny with light winds and mild temperatures

Sunny and pleasant for your Monday. Strong to severe storms possible on Tuesday. The storms Tuesday could bring damaging winds, hail, and isolated tornadoes.
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A crisp start to your Monday.

High pressure will bring sunny skies and mild temperatures to the region this afternoon. A strong cold front will push through Western New York on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of WNY in an Enhanced Risk for Severe Storms tomorrow. The main storm threat on Tuesday will be damaging winds, but large hail, and isolated tornadoes will be possible.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Storms, upper 70s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 40.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, mid 50s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, near 70.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Sctd. showers, near 60.
AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

