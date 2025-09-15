Aaron's Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A great start to the week.
High pressure will bring dry and mild weather to Western New York for the next several days. The normal high is 73 degrees and temperatures will be above normal through Thursday.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.