Aaron's Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm with highs near 80 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A great start to the week.

High pressure will bring dry and mild weather to Western New York for the next several days. The normal high is 73 degrees and temperatures will be above normal through Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 50s.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 80.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, near 80.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 50.

AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 70s.

