Aaron's Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot with highs near 90 degrees

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another hot one in Western New York.

Patchy fog to start your day across the Southern Tier. It will be sunny and hot this afternoon with highs near 90.

Expect another hot day on Tuesday with highs again near 90.

Cooler temperatures to end the week with highs in the 70s Thursday and Friday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Valley fog, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 70s.

AFTERNOON: Sunny and hot, near 90.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Isolated t-showers, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 70s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, upper 50s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 70s.

