Aaron's Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Heat and humidity will build as the week moves along. It will be mostly sunny and hot today with highs in the upper 80s. Highs will be near 90 Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The heat index will be close to 100 degrees.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Sctd. t-showers, near 70.

AFTERNOON: Partly cloudy, near 90.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Hot and humid, near 90.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 90s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, mid 70s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 80s.

