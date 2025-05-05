Watch Now
Aaron's Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with showers and thundershowers

Marginal Risk for Severe Storms this Afternoon
Buffalo Monday Weather
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another soggy day in Western New York!

Patchy fog with a few showers this morning. Showers and thundershowers become more numerous this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. Some of the storms today could bring damaging winds, hail, and flash flooding.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and t-showers, upper 60s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 50s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 50.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, low 60s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Sunny breaks, upper 50s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.
AFTERNOON: Partly sunny, low 60s.

