Aaron's Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers today. Some of the storms will move slowly today which could lead to some flash flooding. The best chance for flooding will be across the Southern Tier. Dry air returns to the region for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.
MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, upper 70s.
TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.
WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.
THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.
FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. thundershowers, near 80.