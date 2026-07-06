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Aaron's Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

Flash flooding is possible with slow-moving storms today
Buffalo Monday Weather
7 Weather 5am Update, Monday, July 6
Posted
and last updated

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers today. Some of the storms will move slowly today which could lead to some flash flooding. The best chance for flooding will be across the Southern Tier. Dry air returns to the region for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

MONDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.
AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, upper 70s.

TUESDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY
MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

THURSDAY
MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

FRIDAY
MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.
AFTERNOON: Sctd. thundershowers, near 80.

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