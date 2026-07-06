Aaron's Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers today. Some of the storms will move slowly today which could lead to some flash flooding. The best chance for flooding will be across the Southern Tier. Dry air returns to the region for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, upper 60s.

AFTERNOON: Showers and thundershowers, upper 70s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 80s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, mid 80s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Partly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sun and clouds, mid 80s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, low 60s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. thundershowers, near 80.

