Aaron's Monday Forecast: Mostly cloudy with areas of locally dense fog

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Areas of dense fog this morning. Skies will stay mostly cloudy with highs near 40 this afternoon. A few rain showers arrive early this evening mainly north of Buffalo.

Tuesday will be a quiet day with temperatures near 40. The next system arrives on Wednesday with rain likely. Freezing rain is possible north of Buffalo as temperatures will stay near 32 degrees.

MONDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, upper 30s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Patchy fog, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain and freezing rain, mid 30s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, near 30.

AFTERNOON: Mostly cloudy, near 40.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain, low 30s.

AFTERNOON: Rain, near 40.

