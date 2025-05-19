Aaron's Monday Forecast: Morning clouds will give way to afternoon sunshine

Frost Advisory from 2 a.m. through 8 a.m. Tuesday for Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Allegany Counties.

Mostly cloudy and cool to start your day. Mostly sunny and pleasant this afternoon with highs in the upper 50s.

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the 30s. It will be frosty Tuesday morning.

High clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Rain showers will be in the forecast Wednesday through Saturday.

MONDAY

MORNING: Mostly cloudy, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, upper 50s.

TUESDAY

MORNING: Mainly clear, mid 30s.

AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny, low 60s.

WEDNESDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 50s.

THURSDAY

MORNING: Sctd. showers, mid 40s.

AFTERNOON: Sctd. showers, upper 50s.

FRIDAY

MORNING: Rain showers, low 40s.

AFTERNOON: Rain showers, upper 50s.

